



The Guardia Civil traced the cable to a scrap metal recycling centre and returned it to the company.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of 200kg of copper cable from an industrial site in Cartagena’s Valle de Escombreras. The Guardia Civil said the two Cartagena residents were arrested on suspicion of theft involving forced entry and handling stolen goods.

The investigation began in September after the company reported the theft of bare copper cable used to earth industrial electrical installations. Officers found that the perimeter fence had been cut and cable had been removed from wooden reels. A patrol had stopped and identified two men near the site in the early hours of the morning the theft took place.

The Guardia Civil’s ROCA team inspected scrap metal recycling centres across the Campo de Cartagena and found rolls of copper cable at one facility. Packing tape on one of the rolls matched fragments found at the industrial site. Officers confirmed the cable had been stolen and returned all 200kg to the company.

It was the Guardia Civil’s second copper theft investigation to conclude in the Murcia region within a week. In a separate case, officers recovered 800kg of copper stolen from a construction site in Alicante at a recycling centre in Caravaca de la Cruz. Around ten people were investigated in that case.