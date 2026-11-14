



The Guardia Civil says women of several nationalities were found living in overcrowded conditions in the basement of a villa.

The Guardia Civil has arrested nine people suspected of belonging to a criminal network that allegedly sexually exploited women at a villa in the municipality of Orihuela. The suspects, five women and four men aged between 35 and 45, were brought before a judge, who remanded three of them in custody.

The investigation, named Operation Libertas Merlot, began in February 2025 after officers gathered evidence suggesting the property was being used for illegal activity. During surveillance, they saw men entering and leaving the villa at almost all hours and observed women of several nationalities at the property.

Investigators said the suspected network operated with a clear hierarchy. The Guardia Civil said those running the operation used cameras installed inside and outside the villa to keep close watch over the women and their activities.

A court authorised officers to enter and search the property. Inside, they found the women housed together in the basement in precarious conditions. Officers seized more than €20,000 in cash, several card payment terminals, drugs, scales and equipment for measuring doses.

The search also uncovered jewellery, luxury watches and precious stones stored in a safe. Officers recovered several notebooks containing entries with women’s names and sums of money.

Investigators suspect members of the network used proceeds from the alleged exploitation to buy property in the United Arab Emirates and the Dominican Republic as part of a money-laundering scheme.

Judicial police units from the Guardia Civil’s Alicante and Madrid commands carried out the investigation jointly. The nine arrests were made on suspicion of offences including human trafficking for sexual exploitation, drug trafficking, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation.