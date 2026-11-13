



A fire tore through a maintenance warehouse at Villamartín Golf Course in Orihuela Costa on Wednesday evening, destroying machinery, tools and several golf carts. No injuries were reported.

The alarm was raised at 8.49pm. Two crews from Torrevieja fire station responded with a command vehicle and a heavy fire engine.

The flames had died out by the time firefighters arrived, but the warehouse was still filled with smoke. Crews ventilated the building and finished their work around midnight.

Villamartín opened in 1972 and is one of the oldest golf courses in the Valencian Community. Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal, Ian Woosnam and Sam Torrance have all played the course, which is known for its par-three 17th hole, where golfers must carry a wooded ravine to reach a two-tier green.

It hosted the 1994 Mediterranean Open, where José María Olazábal beat Paul McGinley in a play-off.

The cause of the fire and the cost of the damage have yet to be made public.