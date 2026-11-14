



Officers carried the 58-year-old nearly two kilometres after finding her semi-conscious and showing signs of hypothermia.

The Guardia Civil rescued a 58-year-old woman on Thursday morning after she spent the night missing in Finestrat. Officers found her at around 8.30am on a rural track that could only be reached on foot.

Her family reported her missing on Wednesday 11 November after trying unsuccessfully to find her. Officers searched local tracks overnight, checked with hospitals and contacted other police forces. Patrols from Finestrat, Callosa d’en Sarrià and Villajoyosa took part, alongside personnel from Calpe. A helicopter and dog handlers were also mobilised.

Officers from Callosa d’en Sarrià found the woman semi-conscious and showing signs of hypothermia. With no vehicle access to the track, they carried her nearly two kilometres to their patrol vehicle and drove her to a waiting ambulance. She was taken to Villajoyosa Hospital.

The Guardia Civil said missing persons can be reported immediately at any Guardia Civil station or by calling 062.