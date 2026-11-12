



Orihuela Town Hall has intensified mosquito-control work across the municipality following recent rainfall, with particular attention being given to areas around the river.

The Environment Department, led by councillor Noelia Grao, said the rain has left standing water in a number of locations and reactivated mosquito breeding sites. Areas that had previously been dry have once again become suitable for mosquito reproduction and development.

Treatment teams have increased the frequency of their visits and widened the areas covered. Work is focusing on both larvae and adult mosquitoes, with inspections and treatments at breeding sites alongside adult-control measures.

Operations are being concentrated in sensitive locations including stretches of the river where water has become stagnant, irrigation channels, drains and other places where water collects. The council says a significant reduction in adult mosquitoes has already been recorded following recent treatments.

Grao acknowledged the nuisance caused to residents and said the reinforced programme would continue in the coming days, particularly in public areas where mosquito activity tends to be highest.

The department also warned residents about tiger mosquitoes and urged householders to remove small accumulations of standing water from private properties. Plant-pot trays, planters, buckets and unused swimming pools can all become breeding sites.

Residents can report mosquito-related problems through the council’s usual incident-reporting channels, allowing teams to respond more quickly to newly identified hotspots.