



A suspicious suitcase found outside the platform area prompted several hours of security restrictions around the terminal.

Bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion at Torrevieja bus station on Friday 13 November after the discovery of a suspicious suitcase. The alert brought a specialist TEDAX team from Alicante and temporarily disrupted activity around one of the town’s main transport hubs.

Sources familiar with the incident said that the suitcase was found outside the platform area. The team deployed a robot to examine the luggage from a safe distance, allowing officers to carry out their initial checks without approaching it. Specialists then carried out a controlled detonation as a precaution.

Security restrictions remained in place around the terminal for several hours while the team dealt with the alert. The operation affected the area around the station, which handles regular passenger traffic and serves routes to other towns in Alicante province as well as destinations elsewhere in Spain.

The bomb disposal team confirmed that the suitcase contained no explosives. Officers lifted the restrictions once their checks were complete, and the station resumed normal operations.

It remains unclear who left the suitcase or how it came to be there.

Image courtesy: Diario Alicante