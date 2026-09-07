



Torrevieja Council has completed an intensive maintenance programme across the green spaces of the municipality’s public schools ahead of the new academic year.

Over recent weeks, Parks and Gardens teams have carried out pruning, mowing, strimming, hedge trimming, cleaning and general vegetation maintenance. Work has covered trees, hedges, planted areas and other greenery within school grounds.

Particular attention has been given to playgrounds, entrances, pathways, boundary areas and frequently used outdoor spaces. Teams have also inspected vegetation following the summer and addressed locations requiring more extensive work.

The programme has been conducted across Torrevieja’s public schools and at the municipality’s Adult Education Centre, with the work adapted to the individual needs of each site.

Councillor for Green Spaces Concha Sala said the aim was to ensure school grounds were clean, safe and well maintained before pupils, teachers and other staff returned.

This is the second consecutive year that the council has introduced an enhanced pre-term maintenance campaign. Although school green spaces are cared for throughout the year, the initiative allows additional work to be undertaken before the start of classes.