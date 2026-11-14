



On 27, 28, and 29 November, Miramar will once again host its traditional Fira de Sant Andreu (St. Andrew’s Fair). The town center will be filled with stalls featuring art, handicrafts, and local gastronomy, all complemented by an extensive programme of parallel activities.

This year, the craft fair promises to be a true gathering of artisans: they will not only display and sell their creations but will also work at their stalls, allowing you to witness the skill, patience, and care they pour into their pieces. You can ask them about their techniques or tools, and even order special, custom-made items.

As always, this event is designed for the whole family. The programme includes circus workshops, storytelling, face painting, soap bubble shows, stilt-walking parades and belly dancing, each day concluding with a fire show. Throughout the three days, there will be an exhibition of birds of prey, including falconry demonstrations. In a large tent, local associations will host food stalls and provide live music; a “quick-paint” art contest will take place on Saturday, and a gathering of classic cars will be held on Sunday morning.

To ensure that only authentic handicrafts are featured, the Town Hall has invited the artisans’ association Amata to organize the craft fair. A maximum variety is guaranteed, as each stall will offer something different, and every item created by the artisans themselves.

Offerings will include ceramics, glassware and leather goods; soaps and natural cosmetics; whimsical insect-shaped lamps; piggy banks and pyrography; wood carvings; toys; fabric bags and pouches; and various jewelry stalls featuring materials as diverse as silver, seashells, wood, clay, and macramé. There will be something to suit every taste.

The fair will be set up in Plaza Mayor, Plaza del Trapig, and Plaza Raconet. It will open on Friday from 5:00 till 10:00 pm; on Saturday and Sunday, openingtimes will be from 11:00 am till 2:00 pm and from 5:00 till 10:00 pm, though it will close earlier on Sunday. The full programme for the fair, along with further information and photos from previous Amata fairs, can be found at https://www.puebloartesano.es/en/miramar

Come to the fair and see the difference!