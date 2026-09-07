



Firstly I would like to thank Altaona Golf club for their assistance in the Pro Shop – allowing the use of the terrace bar for our presentation and the Course – it was in fantastic condition. I would also like to thank our two sponsors – CHRIS STOCK – GRUPO CLAIRE and RICHARD MONTEITH – SANS PEUR LTD, without their generosity we would not be able to run these events raising the funds for charity as we do.

As normal, I split the field into two divisions and again both were very closely contended. We had 52 players registered for the event, one did not attend and one was injured on the morning of the competition and we wish him a speedy recovery, the remaining 50 which made up 13 teams set of at 08:30 from holes 1 and 10. The temperature was low 30’s and a slight breeze.

As normal we held a separate competition – The Par 3 Challenge on hole 8 raising funds for the AACC and thank you to all those that took part – €250.00 was raised for this worthy cause, the players were greeted at hole 8 by Michelle who offered them refreshments and nibbles.

In one division 7 teams contested the prizes and 6 teams in the other division. There where prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd & 3rd in each division for the 4 player in a team. We also ran a raffle on the day, all prizes having been donated and monies going to the poppy appeal.

Winners: Division One First with 61.9 Clarkes bar 2, Second 63.5 on count back Clarkes Bar 1 and third also 63.5 Clarkes bar Mixed.

Division two First with 59.8 The RBL Team, second (only 0.2 off the pace) Alhama Team with 60.0 and third 63.4 Wee Rock A.

A Total of €595.00 was raised for the Poppy Appeal and again, thank you to everyone who played and contributed to the day