



The National Police have arrested a man suspected of killing his partner in Benidorm and two others suspected of helping him move her body to a rural area near Finestrat.

The victim is believed to be a 33-year-old woman. Her formal identification had not been completed on Monday, and investigators were awaiting the results of forensic examinations. Police are treating her death as a suspected case of gender-based violence.

According to the initial investigation, the woman was attacked with a knife during an argument at a home in Benidorm. Two acquaintances later went to the town’s National Police station and said the suspect had told them he had killed his partner.

The men told officers they had gone to the property and, after allegedly being threatened by the suspect, helped move the body to countryside between Benidorm and Finestrat. Police say one provided a vehicle while the other helped transport the woman’s remains. Both have been arrested on suspicion of concealing a crime. Their account, including the alleged threats, remains under investigation.

Officers found the body in the area described by the two men. The woman’s partner was arrested shortly afterwards at his home on suspicion of homicide. Police forensic and judicial investigation teams are examining the property and working to establish the full sequence of events. The three detainees are expected to appear before a court in Benidorm once police inquiries are complete.

The Government Delegation against Gender Violence said on Monday that it was gathering information to determine whether the death should be officially recorded as a gender-based violence killing. That assessment had not yet been confirmed.

Early reports have differed on some details, including the age of the principal suspect and the condition in which the body was found. Police have not confirmed the claims that the remains were dismembered or burned. The investigation and formal identification are continuing.