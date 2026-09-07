



By Jon Pemberton, Partner, Blevins Franks

Perhaps the most important outcome of financial planning is achieving peace of mind about your financial future.

Lifestyle modelling is a financial planning tool that helps people understand how their wealth could support their lifestyle over time. By mapping out income, savings, investments and expenditure against different life scenarios, lifestyle modelling helps answer some of the biggest questions you have around retirement and long-term financial security, such as:

When can I realistically retire?

How long will my savings last with my lifestyle? Could I spend more?

Can I afford to retire abroad or buy a holiday home?

What if I have expensive healthcare costs?

How could market volatility, falling interest rates or rising inflation affect my savings?

Also referred to as cashflow modelling, financial forecasting or a wealth plan, this forward-looking wealth management tool builds a detailed, personalised picture of your financial life, now and over the long term. It brings your assets, income, pensions, expenses and plans together into a dynamic model, so you can visualise how your wealth may evolve over time.

Rather than focusing purely on investment performance or pension values, lifestyle modelling helps bring financial planning to life. It allows you to explore how today’s decisions could affect your future lifestyle.

Whether you are living in Spain or planning to move here; whether you are still working or enjoying retirement, lifestyle modelling will prove invaluable and give you peace of mind.

Clarity and confidence in your financial future

One of the biggest financial planning challenges is uncertainty, which makes it difficult to know whether you’re on track to achieve your goals. Creating a structured, visual projection of your financial future allows you to see:

How your wealth is expected to grow or decline over time

Whether your strategy supports your long-term goals

Where potential shortfalls or risks may arise

Where you need to make adjustments to improve your long-term financial security

The ability to test “what if” scenarios

Life rarely unfolds exactly as expected. Circumstances change, investment returns vary, inflation impacts purchasing power and unexpected expenses can arise at any stage of life. Financial decisions are often emotional too; it is easy to delay acting or second guess your decisions when you don’t have a clear picture.

One valuable aspect of lifestyle modelling is the ability to test how resilient your plans are. It helps remove guesswork by illustrating the potential outcomes of different strategies. You can stress-test your plans against different scenarios and explore the financial consequences of decisions before committing to them. For example:

Retiring earlier or later than planned

Longer life expectancy

Moving to Spain or returning to the UK

Helping children and grandchildren financially

Making large expenses, such as property upgrades and luxury holidays.

This is especially important for expatriates. Currency fluctuations, residency rules and differing tax regimes can all influence long-term financial security. A structured wealth plan ensures these factors are considered as part of a coordinated strategy.

A more personalised and adaptable plan

Traditional financial planning can focus on products and performance. Lifestyle modelling takes a more personal approach by centring the conversation around the life you want to live.

Whether your goal is to maintain your standard of living, leave a legacy for your family, or enjoy flexibility in retirement, your plan can be tailored accordingly. If you hope to travel the world, buy your dream car or pay for your grandchildren’s education, your wealth plan will establish how feasible it is.

Lifestyle modelling and the Blevins Franks Peace of Mind Journey

In an increasingly complex financial landscape, particularly for expatriates with cross-border considerations, relying on assumptions is not enough – your financial future deserves a structured, informed approach. Lifestyle modelling offers exactly that: a way to bring your plans to life, test your decisions and gain confidence in the road ahead.

Lifestyle modelling sits at the heart of the Blevins Franks Peace of Mind Journey, specifically within the first step: your WealthPlan. This stage is about understanding where you are today and where you want to be, and addressing the real concerns you have.

Once your WealthPlan is established, it informs the next steps of your journey – helping ensure your investments, tax planning and estate arrangements are all aligned and working cohesively.

Contact Blevins Franks today to begin your journey to financial peace of mind.

Blevins Franks Wealth Management Limited (BFWML) is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority, registered number C 92917. Authorised to conduct investment services under the Investment Services Act and authorised to carry out insurance intermediary activities under the Insurance Distribution Act. Where advice is provided outside of Malta via the Insurance Distribution Directive or the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II, the applicable regulatory system differs in some respects from that of Malta. BFWML also provides taxation advice; its tax advisers are fully qualified tax specialists. Blevins Franks Trustees Limited is authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority for the administration of trusts, retirement schemes and companies. This promotion has been approved and issued by BFWML.