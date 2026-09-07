



Help at Home Costa Blanca is looking for a creative volunteer to lead a friendly weekly art class at its popular Friendship Hub in Playa Flamenca.

The Hub offers a warm and welcoming space where local residents can meet new people, enjoy good company and take part in a growing programme of activities.

Chair aerobics, Spanish lessons and craft classes are already proving popular, helping participants remain active, learn new skills and build lasting friendships.

Organisers are now hoping to reintroduce art classes to the programme and would love to hear from someone who could spare a couple of hours on Thursday mornings. No large class is involved—just a cheerful and enthusiastic group of six to eight people keen to discover their creative side.

Fresh ideas for other activities are also warmly welcomed, particularly from volunteers who have a skill, interest or hobby they would enjoy sharing with others. Amongst the items being considered are Bingo, quizzes and themed trivia sessions, Board games, cards, dominoes and chess, a book or short-story club, flower arranging, knitting, crochet or perhaps a sewing circle.

Whether you can paint, teach, create or simply inspire, your time could bring plenty of enjoyment to the Hub and make a genuine difference within the community.

Anyone interested in leading the art group, introducing another activity or supporting the Friendship Hub is invited to telephone or send a WhatsApp message to Help at Home Costa Blanca president Carmen Pérez on 606 29 96 44