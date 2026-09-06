



Hércules B 1-2 SC Torrevieja CF

Scorers: Hércules (13), SC Torrevieja: Pucho (37), Rosquin (58)

SC Torrevieja CF made a dream start to life in the Tercera Federación, coming from behind to claim a hard-earned 2–1 victory over Hércules B in Alicante.

Backed by a large travelling support, Piquero’s side showed character, quality and resilience to secure three points in their first-ever match at this level.

Torry began brightly and had an early penalty appeal waved away. Matías burst into the Hércules area after five minutes and appeared to be brought down, but the referee allowed play to continue. Piquero’s protests earned the coach a yellow card.

The visitors threatened again when Ismail met a Morales cross, only to glance his header narrowly wide.

Despite Torrevieja’s opening, Hércules struck first in the 13th minute. An attack down the right exposed the visiting defence before a cut-back towards the near post was cleverly flicked beyond Pizana.

Torry responded positively and almost levelled during a goalmouth scramble following a corner. Matías appeared certain to score from two yards, but a defender somehow blocked his effort.

Hércules gradually began to enjoy more possession and threatened again through another attack on the right, although the final shot found only the side netting.

Just as the hosts appeared to be taking control, Torrevieja produced the equaliser. In the 37th minute, Torry seized upon a loose pass and Pucho delivered a moment of outstanding quality, curling a magnificent 29-yard strike beyond the goalkeeper and into the net.

The spectacular finish ensured the sides went into half-time level at 1–1 after an entertaining and evenly contested opening period.

Piquero reshaped his team at the interval, introducing Loel and Rosquin for Lukas and Álex and switching to what appeared to be a 3-5-2 formation.

Hércules created the first clear opportunity after the restart, but their striker, off balance as he connected with a close-range first-time effort, lifted his shot well over the crossbar.

Three minutes later, in the 58th minute, Torrevieja completed the turnaround. Morales delivered a perfectly flighted corner towards the near post, where substitute Rosquin guided a superb glancing header beyond the helpless goalkeeper to make it 2–1.

Rosquin unfortunately suffered a knock shortly after scoring and was forced off. Conesa was also withdrawn as Juanfran and Gálvez entered the action.

The match then settled into a quieter spell before Torry came close to extending their lead in the 80th minute. Ismail used his strength to hold off the final defender and race clear, but the Hércules goalkeeper produced a fine one-on-one save. From the resulting corner, Jota rose highest and directed a powerful header goalwards, only for a defender to clear it off the line.

Morales made way for Adrian with six minutes remaining as Torrevieja sought to protect their advantage. Ismail threatened again following good work from Gálvez but could not generate enough power to trouble the keeper.

Hércules mounted one final push in search of an equaliser. Their centre-forward created space on the edge of the penalty area in the 90th minute, but fired wastefully over Pizana’s crossbar.

The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations among the travelling supporters as Torry marked their historic Tercera Federación debut with a memorable victory. Having recovered from an early setback and survived late pressure, Torrevieja were worthy winners and returned home with three points — and considerable optimism for the campaign ahead.