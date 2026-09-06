



Torrevieja Town Council has approved plans to create a new Local Police station in the heart of the town, strengthening policing across the centre, port and seafront.

The new facility will occupy a three-storey building at 17 Calle Joaquín Chapaprieta. The conversion has a budget of €785,105, including VAT, and is expected to take four months once work officially begins.

Local Government Board secretary Federico Alarcón said the station would increase the visible police presence in one of Torrevieja’s busiest areas, which attracts large numbers of residents and visitors throughout the year.

Its central location will provide officers with faster access to the shopping district, port, promenades and areas with significant residential, administrative, tourism and nightlife activity.

The project also responds to the continued expansion of the Local Police force and further recruitment planned over the coming years. The additional premises will help reorganise municipal policing resources while freeing space for new services at the force’s main headquarters.

The rented building is in good structural condition, meaning work will focus primarily on adapting its interior. A total of 735.65 square metres will be renovated across the basement, ground floor and first floor.

The 275-square-metre basement will contain a briefing and training room, a multipurpose room, offices, changing facilities and storage areas.

Public services will be concentrated on the 219-square-metre ground floor, with a reception, administrative area, public service desks, an office and accessible toilets. The layout will separate public areas from operational police facilities while providing privacy and security.

The 242-square-metre first floor will house four offices, a meeting room and a 48-square-metre surveillance room equipped with the necessary communications, security and environmental-control systems.

The project includes the complete renewal of electrical, lighting, plumbing, drainage, air-conditioning and ventilation systems. Data networks, access controls, CCTV and fire-protection equipment will also be installed.

Changing rooms, showers and toilets will be refurbished, while the building will receive new flooring, ceilings, partitions, doors, windows, furniture and police signage.

Alarcón said the station would provide officers with modern, practical facilities while delivering a more accessible and responsive police service in a rapidly growing town.