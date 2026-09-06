



Love to sing? Come and join our friendly four-part choir — we’re looking for new members; from any nationality, across all voices, but we’re especially short of men!

Whether you’re a novice, an experienced singer or simply love to sing, we’d love to hear from you. It’s not unusual… to find yourself singing alongside Tom Jones! Yes, we do have our very own Tom Jones!

Come and add your voice to ours! If you are interested in getting involved with Crescendo Choir, you are invited to come to one of rehearsals. They are held at Restaurante Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos every Monday from 17:30 to 20:00 starting September 7. The current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Its music director, Irene Oliva, and pianist Carlos Almela, are both accomplished Spanish musicians.

For more details, see its web site at crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.