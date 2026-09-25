



Residents across parts of the Vega Baja and the Region of Murcia felt an earthquake on Friday morning after a magnitude 3.5 tremor struck near San Javier.

Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded the earthquake at 11.04am. Its epicentre was in the municipality of San Javier, close to Sucina, at a depth of eight kilometres.

The IGN recorded a maximum intensity of IV on the European Macroseismic Scale. At that level, a tremor can be felt indoors by many people, although it does not necessarily cause damage.

Reports of the earthquake came from communities near the epicentre and from towns across the Vega Baja. Local weather organisations Proyecto Mastral and MeteOrihuela also reported that the movement had been felt in the area.

Murcia’s 112 emergency service said it received 35 calls relating to the tremor. None reported injuries or damage to property, and no other incidents had been recorded.

The quake caused concern among residents who felt the sudden movement, but the emergency calls did not point to any immediate consequences. Its relatively shallow depth helped make the tremor noticeable beyond the area closest to the epicentre.

Southeastern Spain is one of the country’s most seismically active regions, where earthquakes of this size can be felt across several nearby municipalities.