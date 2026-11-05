



Two men have been arrested in El Campello on suspicion of stealing more than €19,000 from elderly bank customers in a series of ATM scams across Spain, including incidents in Orihuela and Torrevieja.

The suspects, aged 37 and 31, are believed to have targeted vulnerable customers using a technique known as “scalping”, which involves secretly observing a victim’s PIN before distracting them and stealing their bank card or passbook.

The Guardia Civil has linked the pair to eight alleged offences committed between February and October 2026 across Alicante, Castellón, Valencia and Cádiz provinces.

According to investigators, the suspects approached elderly people while they were withdrawing money from cash machines, carefully watching as they entered their security codes.

They would then engage the victims in conversation, creating a distraction that allowed them to steal their cards, bankbooks or freshly withdrawn cash.

Armed with the stolen banking details, the suspects allegedly made further withdrawals before their victims realised what had happened.

Caught Targeting Elderly Couple

The arrests followed a surveillance operation by Guardia Civil officers in El Campello, who noticed two men approaching an elderly married couple using an ATM.

Officers became suspicious when the men began interacting with the couple and requested assistance from a uniformed patrol.

Both suspects were detained, with officers recovering €1,000 allegedly stolen from the couple moments earlier.

A further €3,400 in cash was discovered, together with a bankbook belonging to another victim, bringing the total cash seized to €4,400.

Subsequent investigations connected the suspects to similar incidents in Orihuela, Torrevieja, San Juan and El Campello in Alicante province, as well as Benicàssim in Castellón, Tavernes de la Valldigna in Valencia and San Roque in Cádiz.

Police estimate that the eight alleged offences resulted in losses exceeding €19,000.

The two men were brought before the investigating section of Alicante’s Court of First Instance, where they were released subject to precautionary measures while judicial proceedings continue.

The Guardia Civil is reminding bank customers, particularly elderly residents, to remain vigilant when using cash machines, shield their PIN when entering it and avoid engaging with strangers who approach during transactions.