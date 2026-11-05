



National Police have dismantled two suspected drug-dealing operations in Orihuela and arrested three people following an investigation that uncovered drugs, stolen valuables and property linked to at least six burglaries in the municipality.

The suspects, a woman and two men aged between 43 and 50, were detained on suspicion of drug trafficking and receiving stolen goods after officers raided two residential properties allegedly being used to distribute hashish and marijuana.

The investigation began when officers from the Orihuela Judicial Police Brigade received information suggesting that drugs were being sold from the two addresses.

Surveillance revealed a steady stream of visitors entering and leaving the properties, with officers establishing that several individuals were carrying narcotics believed to have been purchased inside.

As their inquiries progressed, investigators uncovered evidence that the suspects were allegedly accepting stolen valuables as payment for drugs, effectively turning the properties into outlets for both narcotics distribution and the disposal of stolen goods.

After identifying the three suspects, police obtained judicial authorisation to search both homes.

During the raids, officers seized 44 grams of hashish and 45 grams of marijuana, divided into packages ready for distribution, together with equipment used to prepare, weigh and package drugs.

However, it was the quantity of suspected stolen property that particularly attracted investigators’ attention.

Among the recovered items were nine mobile phones, 14 watches, 12 electric drills and various power tools and machinery, including sanders, angle grinders, blowers and cement mixers. Officers also recovered a bicycle and three electric scooters.

Subsequent checks enabled police to link some of the seized property to six burglaries previously reported in Orihuela. The victims have since been contacted so that their recovered belongings can be returned.

Investigators are continuing to examine the remaining items to establish their origins and determine whether they can be connected to further thefts or burglaries in the area.

The three suspects were brought before the duty court in Orihuela following completion of the initial police procedures.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to trace the ownership of the remaining recovered property and establish whether additional crimes can be solved.