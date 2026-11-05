



Torrevieja will showcase its colourful Carnival celebrations and rich festive traditions at EXPOFIESTA 2026, taking place at the IFA Alicante exhibition centre from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November.

The town’s Tourism Department will use the three-day event to promote its most popular festivals and cultural traditions, highlighting their importance in attracting visitors and strengthening Torrevieja’s appeal as a year-round tourist destination.

A major highlight will come on Saturday 7 November, when representatives of Torrevieja’s Carnival groups (comparsas) travel to the exhibition centre to showcase one of the city’s most colourful and distinctive celebrations.

Renowned for their elaborate costumes, spectacular parades and lively performances, the Carnival groups play a central role in preserving and developing Torrevieja’s festive traditions. Their appearance at EXPOFIESTA will give visitors an opportunity to discover the creativity, dedication and community spirit behind the annual celebrations.

The council has arranged a 55-seat coach to transport the Carnival representatives to Alicante. It will depart Torrevieja at 3pm on Saturday, with the return journey leaving the exhibition centre at 10pm.

Promoting Torrevieja’s Festive Heritage

EXPOFIESTA brings together municipalities and organisations from across the region to promote traditional festivals, cultural events and local celebrations.

Torrevieja’s participation will provide a platform to showcase its wider calendar of festivities, encouraging visitors to explore the city beyond the traditional summer holiday season.

The Tourism Department believes that promoting local celebrations can attract new audiences, encourage repeat visits and support the city’s tourism industry throughout the year.

By highlighting the traditions that form an important part of Torrevieja’s identity, the council hopes to inspire visitors to plan trips around its festivals and experience the city’s cultural heritage firsthand.

The initiative forms part of Torrevieja Town Hall’s continuing tourism promotion programme and is co-financed by Turisme Comunitat Valenciana under a collaboration agreement supporting the promotion of the municipality’s tourism attractions.

EXPOFIESTA 2026 runs from 6 to 8 November at IFA Alicante, with Torrevieja’s Carnival representatives attending on Saturday 7 November.