



Enough is enough! Parents, residents and community groups across Orihuela Costa are being urged to unite this Saturday and demand urgent action over the deteriorating conditions in our local schools.

Overcrowded classrooms, inadequate heating, poor maintenance and facilities that fall well below acceptable standards have become an all-too-familiar reality for pupils and teachers across Orihuela Costa.

Our children deserve safe, comfortable and properly equipped schools in which to learn, develop and fulfil their potential. Instead, families are once again being forced to raise their voices over problems that should have been addressed long ago.

Have we learned nothing from the past?

For almost two decades, parents and residents fought tirelessly to secure permanent buildings for IES Playa Flamenca and Playas de Orihuela school, after years in temporary prefabricated classrooms. Those were years of frustration, broken promises and unacceptable delays, during which generations of children were denied the educational facilities they deserved.

That battle should never have been necessary, and we must not allow history to repeat itself.

Orihuela Costa is a large, established and growing community. Its families contribute to the municipality and have every right to expect their children to receive the same standards of education and facilities as pupils elsewhere.

Our schools must not be treated as an afterthought. Our children must not be expected to make do with second-rate facilities. And parents should not have to organise protests simply to secure the basic conditions that every school should provide.

We need urgent investment, proper maintenance, adequate heating, sufficient classroom space and a clear commitment from the responsible authorities to address the needs of our growing school population.

Promises are no longer enough. We need practical solutions, firm commitments and visible action.

JOIN THE PROTEST THIS SATURDAY!

Saturday, 7 November | 12 noon

Meeting point: Entrance to the Saturday Market, Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa.

Parents, grandparents, teachers, residents and everyone who cares about the future of our community are encouraged to attend.

Bring your family, bring your friends and make your voice heard. A strong turnout will send a clear message to those responsible for our children’s education.

Our children cannot vote, but we can stand up and speak for them.

LET’S DEFEND OUR SCHOOLS. LET’S DEFEND OUR CHILDREN’S FUTURE.

ENOUGH NEGLECT. IT’S TIME FOR ACTION!