



A man was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a ground-floor apartment in Torrevieja during the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were alerted at 1.55am after a call to the 112 emergency number reported smoke and flames coming from a property in Calle Joaquín Chapaprieta.

Firefighters from Torrevieja fire station were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they discovered a man inside the smoke-filled apartment.

According to the Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium, the victim was dazed but remained conscious when firefighters reached him. He was brought to safety and received medical attention for smoke inhalation before being transferred to hospital.

Initial investigations suggest the blaze may have started when a cooking pot was left unattended on the hob, although the precise cause has not been confirmed.

The kitchen sustained the most extensive fire damage, with firefighters concentrating their efforts on extinguishing the flames and making the property safe.

The emergency response involved a heavy fire engine staffed by a corporal and four firefighters, supported by a command vehicle and a sergeant.

Fire crews completed their intervention at 2.50am, approximately 55 minutes after the initial emergency call.

The rescued man was the only casualty clearly identified in the initial report, although a reference to another injured person requires clarification.

The incident highlights the dangers of domestic fires, particularly those originating in kitchens, where unattended cooking can rapidly lead to dangerous levels of smoke and potentially life-threatening conditions.