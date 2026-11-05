



A prolific burglar who had only recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for 25 property-related offences has been arrested again by the Guardia Civil in Cehegín, Murcia, on suspicion of committing further house burglaries.

The suspect, a resident of Cehegín with an extensive criminal record, is accused of involvement in two burglaries following a series of complaints from homeowners in the municipality.

The investigation began in mid-October after several residents reported break-ins at properties in both the town centre and surrounding residential areas.

According to the Guardia Civil, the burglar deliberately targeted unoccupied homes, monitoring properties beforehand to establish when residents were away.

He allegedly forced his way inside before stealing cash and valuables that could be easily transported and sold.

Investigators soon established that the burglaries appeared to have been carried out by the same individual.

With assistance from local residents and intelligence gathered during the investigation, officers identified a suspect already well known to police.

The man had previously been arrested in 2025 in connection with 25 property crimes committed in Cehegín, offences that had caused considerable concern among local residents.

Having recently completed a prison sentence for those crimes, he was once again suspected of targeting homes in the area.

Police launched an operation to locate the individual, eventually tracking him down and placing him under arrest.

The Guardia Civil has linked the suspect to two attempted or interrupted residential burglaries, with officers saying preventative security measures helped stop the crimes from being completed.

The investigation remains open, and detectives have not ruled out the possibility that the arrested man could be connected to further burglaries in the municipality.

The operation forms part of the Guardia Civil’s ongoing campaign to combat residential burglary across the Murcia region.