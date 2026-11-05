



Torrevieja u3a will be attending and exhibiting at Expo Torrevieja on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November.

Do come along and introduce yourself, whether you are already a member or are interested in joining.

Committee members will be on hand throughout the weekend and would be delighted to meet you, answer your questions and tell you more about the association and everything it has to offer.

With more than 700 members, Torrevieja u3a provides a wonderful opportunity to make new friends, stay active and enjoy a wide range of activities and interests here in Spain.

Change your life in Spain and discover what Torrevieja u3a can offer you.

For more information, visit: torreviejau3a.org