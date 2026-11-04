



Transport Minister’s departure and November general election cast further uncertainty over Torrevieja’s desperately needed road upgrade, with construction still no closer to starting.

The resignation of Spain’s Transport Minister, Óscar Puente, has raised fresh questions about the future of the long-awaited N-332 dual carriageway through Torrevieja, a project that has suffered years of delays despite repeated government assurances.

Puente announced his resignation on Tuesday, 3 November, following the devastating railway disaster near Urda, Toledo, which claimed 69 lives. His departure comes just weeks before Spain’s general election on 29 November, creating further political uncertainty over major infrastructure projects awaiting government approval.

For Torrevieja, the timing could hardly be worse.

The city has spent years campaigning for the duplication of the N-332, one of the Costa Blanca’s most congested roads, which carries more than 60,000 vehicles daily, according to Torrevieja Town Hall.

Despite the growing traffic problems, construction has yet to begin, and the government’s previous commitment to put the project out to tender during 2025 remains unfulfilled.

Promises Made, Deadlines Missed

Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón has repeatedly criticised the Ministry of Transport for failing to deliver the improvements.

In August, he revealed that the council had submitted more than 100 requests for a meeting with Puente or senior ministry officials, without securing the discussions it had sought.

Dolón described the situation as an unacceptable disregard for the city’s residents and thousands of visitors who regularly endure lengthy queues and frustrating journeys.

His administration has demanded the immediate tendering of the roadworks, warning that the existing single-carriageway section is no longer adequate for Torrevieja’s population and tourism demands.

Project Still Awaiting Approval

Although the N-332 scheme received a favourable environmental assessment in December 2024 for the southern section of the bypass, further administrative procedures remain necessary before construction can begin.

The initial project covers approximately 4.5 kilometres between the CV-95 junction and Avenida Rosa Mazón Valero, while Torrevieja Town Hall continues to demand improvements along the entire 7.68-kilometre bypass.

The council argues that upgrading only part of the route would leave significant traffic bottlenecks unresolved.

Could Another Delay Be Looming?

Puente’s departure does not automatically suspend the project or invalidate work already completed.

However, the appointment of a replacement minister, together with the approaching general election and possible changes in government priorities, introduces additional uncertainty.

A new administration could review spending commitments and infrastructure priorities before authorising further investment.

There has been no official announcement that Puente’s resignation will delay the N-332 scheme, but neither has a confirmed construction timetable been established.

For motorists, businesses and residents across Torrevieja and the southern Costa Blanca, the concern is that another political transition could mean another lengthy wait.

After years of promises, environmental assessments and repeated appeals to Madrid, the essential question remains unanswered:

When will work finally begin on Torrevieja’s N-332 dual carriageway — and will another change in government mean starting the waiting game all over again?