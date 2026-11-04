



San Fulgencio Mayor José María Ballester has demanded the immediate removal of a temporary bridge built across the Reina irrigation channel, warning that the structure could obstruct floodwaters and put residents at serious risk during torrential rainfall.

The bridge, constructed to provide access to multinational company Clarios’s battery factory near the N-332 in Guardamar, incorporates three large concrete culverts that Ballester claims significantly restrict the channel’s drainage capacity.

In a formal letter dated 30 October to the Generalitat Valenciana’s Director General of Water, Lourdes María Pérez Berná, the mayor called for urgent intervention, describing the installation as a potential threat to public safety.

According to Ballester, the concrete structures narrow the watercourse by at least 30 centimetres, creating a possible bottleneck during heavy rainfall when debris and vegetation could further obstruct the flow.

The Reina irrigation channel is San Fulgencio’s principal floodwater drainage route, with sections running underground beneath residential streets. Any reduction in its capacity could have serious consequences during extreme weather.

Ballester warned that the installation presented a risk to residents, insisting that protecting the municipality must take precedence over providing temporary industrial access.

“My town and my neighbours are the priority,” he declared.

The mayor’s intervention is particularly significant because both he and the Valencian regional government belong to the Partido Popular.

The temporary crossing forms part of a major Generalitat flood-prevention scheme designed to improve drainage around the mouth of the River Segura.

The project, developed following the devastating September 2019 DANA floods, aims to increase the capacity of the Reina drainage system to 30 cubic metres per second.

Works include widening existing channels, restoring open waterways and improving the separation of the Reina and Señor irrigation ditches to prevent interference between their flows.

However, Ballester argues that installing a temporary structure that restricts drainage undermines the very purpose of the flood-prevention investment.

He has also criticised the apparent failure to consult the San Fulgencio Water Syndicate, which owns the affected watercourse, before construction began.

Regional water officials visited the site on Monday alongside irrigation representatives and technical personnel. Ballester attended to raise his objections and propose alternative arrangements.

He insists that access to the Clarios factory can be maintained without compromising the channel’s capacity.

The Water Syndicate’s governing board is due to discuss the controversy on Wednesday.

Ballester is demanding that the concrete culverts be removed immediately and replaced, if necessary, with an alternative bridge design that leaves the drainage channel completely unobstructed.

The dispute highlights continuing concerns about flood protection in the Vega Baja, where the catastrophic 2019 floods demonstrated the devastating consequences of inadequate drainage infrastructure.