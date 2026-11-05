



Just 33 litres of rainfall per square metre have once again exposed Orihuela Costa’s chronic drainage problems, with flooded roads, stranded motorists and families struggling to reach schools. Almost a decade after a comprehensive stormwater management plan identified urgent improvements, residents are still waiting for essential infrastructure investment.

Wednesday’s rainfall brought familiar scenes of disruption across the coast, where streets rapidly turned into rivers and inadequate drainage systems struggled to cope with the downpour.

The most serious incident occurred at the notorious N-332 underpass near the municipal offices in Playa Flamenca, where a vehicle became trapped in floodwater, forcing Local Police to close the road.

The underpass has become an enduring symbol of the council’s failure to address longstanding infrastructure deficiencies on Orihuela Costa, repeatedly becoming impassable whenever substantial rain falls.

Nine Years of Promises, but Still No Solution

The flooding is hardly unexpected. The problem was formally identified in a Stormwater Master Plan drawn up in 2016 and adopted by Orihuela Council’s Infrastructure Department in 2017.

That document identified the construction of a new stormwater collector at the Playa Flamenca underpass as a priority, initially estimating the cost at €423,138.

Yet almost a decade later, the essential improvement remains outstanding.

The project was finally put out to tender in early 2025 with a budget of €660,000, but the contract was not awarded until December, following a competition involving 14 bidders.

In September, the council insisted that the improvements would be completed before the end of 2026.

However, with only weeks remaining, that commitment appears increasingly difficult to fulfil. The construction period alone is three months, while the separate contract for project supervision and health and safety coordination, valued at more than €30,000, was still undergoing evaluation.

For residents who have endured years of flooding, the continued delays raise serious questions about the priority given to investment in coastal infrastructure.

Schoolchildren Forced to Wade Through Floodwater

The disruption extends well beyond the N-332 underpass.

Roads surrounding coastal schools were also affected, leaving parents and children negotiating flooded streets during the morning school run.

Families struggled to cross roads without soaking their shoes and clothing, with one frustrated mother remarking: “You have to come by boat.”

Such scenes have become depressingly familiar across Orihuela Costa, where rapid residential development has not been matched by sufficient investment in stormwater drainage.

Residents argue that the failure to implement the recommendations of the 2017 Master Plan has left numerous neighbourhoods vulnerable to flooding, even during relatively moderate rainfall.

The consequences are not simply inconvenient. Flooded roads can isolate residential areas, disrupt emergency access, damage vehicles and create potentially dangerous situations for pedestrians and motorists.

A Decade of Underinvestment

The latest flooding has renewed criticism of successive municipal administrations for failing to deliver the drainage improvements identified years ago.

While Orihuela Costa has continued to expand, residents maintain that essential infrastructure has failed to keep pace with development, leaving the coastal population repeatedly exposed to problems that should have been addressed long ago.

Wednesday’s events also coincided with the 39th anniversary of the devastating November 1987 floods, when Orihuela recorded 316 litres of rainfall per square metre in just 24 hours.

That disaster required military intervention and remains a stark reminder of the Vega Baja’s vulnerability to extreme weather.

Although Wednesday’s 33 litres per square metre were nowhere near those historic levels, the resulting disruption demonstrated how even comparatively modest rainfall can overwhelm inadequate infrastructure.

For Orihuela Costa residents, the question is no longer whether the drainage problems have been identified. They were documented almost a decade ago. The question is why, after years of promises, substantial budgets and repeated flooding, so little has been done to resolve them.

And until meaningful investment follows those promises, the same streets, underpasses and residential neighbourhoods will remain at risk every time the heavens open.