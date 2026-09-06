



CD THADER – 1 UD CALPE – 0

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Following a hectic friendlies schedule, Thader embarked on a new Community League season. Moi Gomez stadium was the venue for the opening day fixture, when Calpe visited on a red hot Sunday morning. Since the previous friendly outing, manager Jose Antonio Gill had made another 5 new signings for the club.

Pablo Montes & Jesus Garcia both started the match, with Davids Gimenez & Alverez on the bench, whilst Jose Antonio Gill was not amongst the named 18 players. Only 3 of last seasons squad started the match, although there were another 3 on the bench.

Thader were under the cosh as early as the 3rd min. When put through on goal, with only the keeper to beat, Garcia sliced his shot wide. Five mins later, a cross come shot by Calpe’s Perez, hit the bar before bouncing to safety. Up the other end, new boy Borja Mula came close to opening the scoring, but his far post header failed to trouble Calpe’s keeper.

A breathtaking acrobatic save by keeper Sergio Perez, prevented Garcia putting the visitors in front on 15 mins. End to end stuff continued, when on 24 mins, a cross from the right found Mula, whose firm header hit the Calpe crossbar then over.

By now, Thader had become more of a threat, so it was no surprise that the final word of the half belongs to Mula, who once again found himself in a good position, but couldn’t place his header on target.

During the first half, the ref had only produced one yellow card (Calpe), but the 2nd period became littered with them. Most of Calpe’s cautions were for hacking down Thader’s man of the match, Serhiy.

Time and time again, the talented Ukrainian taunted the visitors defence, no more so than on 80 mins, when his curling shot from the edge of the box hit the post. Another unbelievable save by Thader’s new keeper Sergio, denied Calpe a goal on 84 mins. Deep into stoppage time, Calpe’s Adrian received his marching orders for a cynical foul on Serhiy.

Having dusted himself off, Thaders livewire Serhiy, then struck the resultant free kick past the wall, before the ball entered the net, via the inside of a post.

So, with a hard fought 3 points earned, Thader’s next league outing is a trip to local rival Redovan next weekend (13th). This match is normally on a Sunday at 1130, but it’s recommended to check CD Thader facebook page for confirmation.