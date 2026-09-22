



Last year was our first performing at San Pedro’s brand-new theatre named after Geli Albaladejo, a nationally acclaimed actress from San Pedro del Pinatar who passed away in 2021.

Despite the size of the town, San Pedro was lacking a theatre for several years after the closure of their previous town centre venue. Consequently, all theatrical performances, including the ADAPT pantomime since 2012, were performed in what is called the Salón de Actos which is a small venue really intended for institutional presentations and speeches.

The venue lacks most of the things one would associate with a theatre such as a connected back stage area, curtains and good technical equipment.

Finally, after years of discussion, planning and building the Geli Albaladejo theatre was unveiled to the public less than two years ago and the ADAPT theatre group had the privilege of being among the first groups to perform in it last November.

It was a big challenge for us as we had become used to the more intimate atmosphere of the Salón de Actos however, any fears were allayed as we sold nearly 1000 tickets for our three performances and thoroughly enjoyed working in a such a professional environment. The experience has without a doubt brought our work up to a higher level without losing that sense of fun and spontaneity we have always enjoyed.

Aladdin will be performed at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, San Pedro del Pinatar on Friday 27th November at 7 p.m. and Saturday 28th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m.

Tickets be obtained online at bit.ly/Aladdin2026 and are now available at the following outlets:. Annie’s Bar, opposite Parque de los Reyes, Lo Pagán and Spanish Home Finders, Avda. Pino 64, Pinar de Campoverde, Papelería Librería ARCO, Avda Dr. Artero Guirao, 63, San Pedro del Pinatar (From Tomorrow) You can also Whatsapp Eric on 656 36 1098