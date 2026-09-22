



A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with 12 break-ins at bars, restaurants and commercial premises in Santa Pola.

The arrest followed a joint operation involving the Guardia Civil and Santa Pola Local Police, who coordinated surveillance to locate the suspect.

The investigation began in May after the owners of a hospitality business reported that €1,500 had been stolen from their premises.

Investigators from the Guardia Civil’s Santa Pola unit subsequently identified an increase in similar burglaries targeting businesses across the town.

The offences were committed mainly during the early hours of the morning and followed a consistent pattern. The suspect allegedly selected premises within the same area before forcing his way inside through shutters, doors or windows.

Once inside, he reportedly searched areas where cash was likely to be kept, including tills, safes and coin-operated machines.

Officers carried out extensive enquiries and carefully examined available security footage. They also recovered tools and other items believed to have been abandoned during one of the suspect’s escapes.

After identifying a possible suspect, the Guardia Civil passed the information to Santa Pola Local Police. Officers from both forces then carried out a series of surveillance operations aimed at locating him.

The 45-year-old man was eventually found and arrested by Local Police officers on suspicion of committing 12 counts of burglary.

The Guardia Civil prepared the case file and submitted it to the investigating section of the Elche Court of First Instance. The suspect was subsequently released pending further legal proceedings.