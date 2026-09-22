



Orihuela City Council is marking Sustainable Mobility Week with a family bicycle ride and a programme of public information activities encouraging residents to use alternatives to private cars.

Organised by the Environmental Department under the slogan “Leave the Car Behind, Experience Orihuela,” the initiative aims to promote cleaner and more sustainable forms of transport.

Activities begin on Tuesday, September 22, with an information stand at the Marqués de Molins Market. The stand will host a range of educational activities about sustainable mobility suitable for all ages.

The main event will take place on Saturday, September 26, when a family bicycle ride will set off from the Gabriel Miró roundabout at 10am and travel to El Palmeral.

Several environmental activities will be held along the route, providing participants with an opportunity to learn about sustainability while enjoying a family day out. Organisers have reminded everyone taking part to wear a safety helmet.

Environment Councillor Noelia Grao said the programme reaffirmed the council’s commitment to sustainability and improving quality of life in the city.

She encouraged residents of all ages to participate in the week’s activities and consider adopting more environmentally friendly ways of travelling.