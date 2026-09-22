



Benejúzar Experience returns for its 11th edition in October, offering four events celebrating the municipality’s food, natural surroundings, traditions and local products.

The 2026 programme will take place on October 16, 17, 23 and 25, combining two new events—Picnic Estelar Experience and Mystery Experience—with the established Gastronomic Evening and Pilarica Experience.

This year’s campaign highlights the traditional Toña de Benejúzar, following its recent registration as a trademark. The local sweet bread will feature throughout the programme in tastings, workshops and other activities intended to promote its history and importance to the town’s culinary identity.

The programme begins on Friday, October 16, with Picnic Estelar Experience in the gardens of the Eloy García Municipal Auditorium from 7pm to 9.30pm.

The astronomy-themed family event will include an immersive planetarium, interactive competitions, space workshops, experiments, crafts, games and an astronaut academy. Families are invited to bring blankets and their own evening meal for an outdoor picnic. Admission is free.

On Saturday, October 17, Mystery Experience will offer a guided nighttime walk through the Benejúzar mountains. Led by writer Marta Ruiz, the route will explore local legends, magical stories and tales from the Vega Baja.

The walk starts at 7.30pm from the monument marking the beginning of the path to La Pilarica Sanctuary. Participants will receive a traditional snack and an exclusive souvenir bag. The event is free, but advance registration is required through the organisers’ QR code.

Food takes centre stage on Friday, October 23, with the Gastronomic Evening at La Pilarica Sanctuary from 8.30pm.

Chef José Antonio López Cabrera of Finca Pico del Águila will prepare a menu showcasing local produce. Dishes will include Benejúzar sausages and flatbreads, herb-flavoured cheeses, confit artichokes, cod with lemon pico de gallo, locally inspired hamburgers and a dessert based on the traditional Toña de Benejúzar.

Tickets cost €40 and will be available from Aula Amics, beside the town hall, on October 14 and 15.

The festival concludes on Sunday, October 25, with Pilarica Experience, running from 10.30am to 6pm in the gardens of the Eloy García Municipal Auditorium.

La Paca Market will bring together artisan products, workshops, concerts, entertainment and activities celebrating local culture. Food trucks and a drinks area will operate throughout the day. Admission is free.

Benejúzar City Council said the programme continues its commitment to experience-based tourism by bringing together the food, landscape, stories and traditions that distinguish the municipality.