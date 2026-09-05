



Plans to build an 11-storey hotel close to the seafront in Torrevieja’s La Veleta district have cleared an important administrative hurdle, despite strong opposition from residents and homeowners’ associations.

Torrevieja City Council’s Local Governing Board has issued a favourable environmental and strategic territorial assessment for the Interior Reform Plan covering the proposed development site on Calle Mar del Coral.

The decision, approved on August 7 and subsequently published in the Official Gazette of the Valencian Government, allows the application to continue through a simplified environmental procedure.

However, it does not amount to final planning permission. The proposal must still undergo public consultation and secure a series of sectoral reports before the planning process can be completed.

Promoted by Grupo Insara, the development would involve changing the designated use of a 1,389-square-metre plot from residential to commercial and hotel accommodation.

The company proposes constructing a hotel of at least three-star standard at the junction of Calle Mar del Coral and Calle Mar del Norte. The building would rise to 11 storeys and reach a maximum height of 36 metres, making it considerably taller than many surrounding properties.

The proposal has generated fierce local opposition. Fourteen formal objections were submitted by 13 parties during the environmental consultation process, including the Euromarina, San Marino and Edificio Los Foques homeowners’ associations, alongside approximately ten individual residents.

Torrevieja City Council rejected all the objections.

The proposed height of the building remains one of the principal concerns. Opponents argue that a 36-metre hotel would be out of keeping with the existing character and scale of La Veleta and could have a significant visual impact on the coastal neighbourhood.

Residents have also questioned the assessment of the project’s effect on the surrounding landscape.

Further concerns include the additional traffic and parking demand that could be generated by a large hotel. Objectors fear the development could increase congestion, noise and pressure on public areas while placing further demands on water, electricity and other essential services.

The council maintains that the development would not create additional pressure on the coastline because the building rights already allocated to the site would remain unchanged.

Municipal planners have also stated that hotel accommodation is compatible with residential development under Torrevieja’s General Urban Plan. The proposed hotel would nevertheless be required to provide its own parking facilities, along with designated areas for bicycles and other forms of personal transport.

Grupo Insara must now prepare the version of the Interior Reform Plan that will be submitted for public participation and consideration by the relevant authorities.

Only after those consultations and technical assessments have been completed can the proposal move towards final planning approval.

The favourable environmental assessment will lapse if the plan is not approved within four years of its publication. That deadline may, however, be extended by a further two years.