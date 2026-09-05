The Clock Whisperer. A Man with Time on His Hands





Recent addition to our Spanish shores is watchmaker and clock restorer / repairer Norbert Szymczak. Originally from Poland, the likable young professional honed his skills under the wings of veterans at the Skapski watchmaking service, to become one of the youngest Independent Certified Watchmakers.

Norbert works extensively with Omega, Longines, Tissot and numerous other well-known brands (mechanical and quartz), plus long case clocks. A free assessment of either maintenance and / or repair work is all part of the service. To utilise his services, contact can be via fixandforge.com, norb.szymczak@gmail.com, WhatsApp 604 494 098 or by pre-arranged drop off

Should your timepiece require a movement overhaul, water resistance pressure testing, timing or a long overdue clean then “Fix and Forge” is your one stop service. For those that may desire something special, then how about a special “one off” bespoke watch designed in conjunction with Norbert utilising 3D CAD modelling and precise MOPA fibre laser engraving for a unique example.

The chronologist is joined in the business by long term girlfriend Malgosia, also from Poland, who holds an engineering degree in production management, handling business planning, admin and client contact. Both share interests in bikepacking, auto mechanics and their three pet Guinea Pigs.

Asked ” Any person you would like to meet” the reply was the Canadian Professor of Psychology, Jordan Peterson, the defender of free speech and traditional values. Sometimes seen as controversial, many will see otherwise or the exact opposite.

Norbert’s Got Spain Ticking Again