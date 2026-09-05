



Local author and campaigner Peter Houghton has presented copies of two of his books, “Broken Promises” and “Living and Growing Old in Silence”, to be auctioned together as a special bundle in support of Help at Home Costa Blanca.

The books focus on issues particularly close to Houghton’s heart: the challenges facing older people, loneliness and isolation, the pressures of ageing, and the promises THAT society makes — but too often fails to keep — to those who have contributed throughout their lives.

Every euro raised from the auction, which will take place at next months Annual Ball, at the Castillo de San Miguel, will go directly to Help at Home, supporting the charity’s valuable work assisting people within the local community.

Houghton said the donation was about turning words into something practical.

“Writing about these issues is important, but helping the people affected by them is even more so. Our older generations helped build the society we enjoy today. The least we can do is make sure they are not forgotten.”

Two books. One bundle. One very worthwhile cause.