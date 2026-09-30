



Electric scooter riders in the region face increased police checks as new safety regulations take effect on October 1, with fines of up to €500 for breaches of the city’s traffic ordinance.

Local Police will check riders’ ages, helmets and visibility equipment, alongside scooters’ lights, insurance and registration documents. According to Alicante City Council, riders must be at least 15 years old and wear an approved helmet. Failure to wear a helmet can carry a €200 fine.

Riders must also wear a reflective vest or other reflective equipment at night or when visibility is poor. Those using scooters professionally, including delivery riders, must wear reflective equipment at all times.

Scooters must have front and rear lights, switched on at night and in low visibility. The requirement to keep lights illuminated throughout the day will take effect on October 1, 2027.

Using headphones or a handheld mobile phone while riding remains prohibited. Riding above the permitted alcohol limit or under the influence of drugs can also result in penalties. The council says fines under its municipal ordinance range from €100 to €500, depending on the offence.

Owners must maintain compulsory third-party liability insurance and register their scooters with the DGT. The council lists minimum insurance cover of €6.45 million per incident for personal injury and €1.3 million for damage to property.

Vehicle certification is a separate requirement. Scooters sold from January 22, 2024 must be certified, with identifying information displayed on a plate attached to the vehicle. Older, uncertified scooters sold before that date may continue circulating until January 22, 2027. After that deadline, only certified models will be permitted.

Outside urban areas, the council says scooter use will be restricted to segregated routes, such as authorised cycle lanes and interurban cycle paths.

The changes also affect cyclists. Helmet exemptions on interurban roads are being removed, while professional cyclists must wear helmets and reflective vests at all times.

In towns and cities, cyclists should preferably ride in the centre of their lane. Motorists travelling behind them in the same lane must maintain a minimum gap of five metres.