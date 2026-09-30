



ACTS Community Theatre is delighted to announce a 500 Euro donation to the City of Benijofar Charity Fund.

The presentation was made by ACTS President, Julie Irvine, Secretary, Sheila Cowley and Media Representative, Patrick O’Dea to Mayor Luis Rodriguez Perez and Deputy Mayor Pilar Yagues Illescas at the City Council office in Benijofar.

This gift resulted from the recent very successful stage presentation of the hilarious comedy, “Drinking Habits”. ACTS is proud to support the local community through theatre and to contribute to initiatives that assist residents in need.

The company extends its sincere thanks to everyone who attended “Drinking Habits”.

Currently ACTS is already working on its next presentation, “Death by Fatal Murder”. Mystery, mayhem and murder collide in this hilarious comedy mystery, where everyone has a motive and nobody is quite what they seem!

“Death by Fatal Murder” is a riotous theatrical whodunit, packed with suspicious characters, outrageous twists and lots of laughs. Can you solve the crime before “Defective Inspector Pratt” trips over the guilty party?

ACTS is working hard to bring this comedy to stage in April 2027.