



The Guardia Civil has concluded its investigation into a parasailing accident off Benidorm that claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman and seriously injured a 47-year-old man.

The accident happened on August 10 while the pair were parasailing in tandem behind a boat. The tow cable snapped, leaving them to be carried by the wind before falling into the sea.

The woman later died in hospital from her injuries. The man suffered multiple injuries, although his life was not considered to be in danger.

Investigators from Altea’s Judicial Police team examined the deteriorating weather conditions, including a storm and strong gusts, alongside the circumstances surrounding the boat’s operation.

They also established who was at the helm. A person linked to the company initially identified themselves as the skipper but later admitted that another employee had been operating the vessel.

Police confirmed that the actual skipper held the required qualifications and training, although he was not formally listed as a crew member with the company at the time.

One person is now under investigation on suspicion of negligent homicide and causing injury. A second is being investigated for allegedly concealing the identity of the person operating the boat.

The case has been referred to the investigating section of Benidorm’s Court of First Instance.

SEE ALSO: British Tourist Dies in Benidorm Parasailing Accident