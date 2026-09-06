



The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

In the Leader this week a novel fundraising idea for local charity Help at Home, how one couple built Spain’s leading horse haven, the Vega Baja comes out in support of Ceuta and an urgent appeal by three animal welfare organisations who are calling for better facilities, food and shelter for Community cat colonies.

It is also the opening week of the new local football season which we kick off with reports of victories for both of our featured clubs, an away win for SC Torrevieja on their promotion to Tercera and CD Thader who earned their success with a last minute strike at home to Calpe.