



Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall is organising a new edition of its free Christmas School, offering working families childcare during the school holidays.

The scheme, run by the Education Department, will provide 80 places for children aged between three and 12. It will take place at CEIP Virgen del Pilar and offer a programme of fun and educational activities.

Christmas School will run from 9am until 2pm on 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31 December 2026, and on 4 and 5 January 2027.

Applications will be accepted from 16 to 30 November, inclusive. Families must be registered residents of Pilar de la Horadada as of 1 January 2026. Both parents must be in employment, unless the applicant is from a single-parent family, in which case the sole parent must be working.

Applications can be submitted at the Town Hall Citizen Service Office (SAC), the CAMME offices on the second floor, or through the council’s online administration portal.

Parents or guardians must provide a completed and signed application form, identification documents, proof of employment history, the child’s health card and authorisation for the child to take part. Single-parent families must also provide the relevant official certificate or card.

If more than 80 applications are received, places will be allocated according to the alphabetical order of children’s surnames, following the Generalitat Valenciana’s system for the 2026–27 school year. Applications will not be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.