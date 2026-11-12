



The city council has temporarily taken Alicante se mueve offline, suspending access to live traffic updates, parking information and images from city cameras.

Alicante City Council has suspended its Alicante se mueve mobility app as a precaution following an international cybersecurity alert. Council sources said the service would be restored as soon as work to update the system was complete.

The alert was issued in late October after two critical vulnerabilities were identified in PHP, an open-source programming language used by millions of websites worldwide. The alert prompted operators to take preventive measures across a range of sites, including public-sector portals.

In Alicante, the alert also delayed the launch of the city’s shopping voucher scheme. Originally scheduled for 26 October, it opened on 3 November.

Traffic updates, parking and camera images

Launched in November 2025, Alicante se mueve was the city council’s first app. Alongside a companion website, it allowed drivers to check traffic conditions, see where parking spaces were available and find out about breakdowns, roadworks and collisions before setting off.

The platform draws on a network of 332 cameras installed along major roads, including traffic cameras and number plate readers. Of those, 65 provide still images of key roads and junctions, refreshed every five minutes. Users can also save their own routes and view snapshots of the streets they plan to use.

Alicante’s traffic control centre processes data from the network to track traffic volumes, vehicle speeds, journey times and parking occupancy. The system also monitors public transport punctuality and travel times between stops.

The council estimates that better route planning could save 2.32 million litres of fuel a year, based on average consumption of five litres per 100 kilometres.