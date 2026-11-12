



Orihuela Town Hall has launched a tender to renew and replace street-name signs, hanging street markers and property numbers throughout the municipality.

The €36,287.90 contract, including VAT, will run initially for one year and may be extended for a further 12 months. It will cover Orihuela city, its outlying districts and Orihuela Costa.

Councillor for Statistics María Carmen Portugal said the project is intended to renew street signage and improve the identification of homes and buildings. Damaged or missing signs will be replaced, while new identification markers will be installed where required.

The base budget is €29,990 plus VAT. The council says the scheme reflects the needs of a municipality with a large geographical area and widely dispersed population centres.

Portugal stressed that clear, well-maintained signage is not simply cosmetic. It is essential for helping residents, businesses and visitors find addresses quickly and accurately.

She added that the improvements will be particularly valuable for emergency services, delivery drivers, tradespeople and visitors, enabling them to locate homes and businesses more efficiently across the municipality.