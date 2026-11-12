



The Guardia Civil, working with San Pedro del Pinatar Local Police, has dismantled an alleged drugs network operating from a property near Villananitos beach in Lo Pagán.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, threats and membership of a criminal organisation following Operation Packman 26. Investigators believe the group was led by a married couple.

The investigation began during the summer after residents raised concerns about suspected drug dealing from a home close to the beach. Officers reviewed numerous drug seizures in the area and began surveillance of the property, where a continual flow of visitors at all hours suggested it was being used as an active street-dealing base.

Police say the couple allegedly used drug-dependent associates to distribute substances and keep watch around the area. Officers also allege that drug sales took place in the presence of the couple’s children, who are minors.

The group is further accused of threatening customers over unpaid drug debts, with members reportedly visiting the family home of at least one person in an attempt to recover money.

Following a court-authorised search of the property, officers seized almost 250 grams of MDA, along with quantities of cocaine, heroin and hashish. They also recovered €250 in small-denomination cash, two precision scales, plastic bag cuttings used to prepare individual doses, and equipment allegedly used for processing cocaine and consuming drugs.

Numerous bladed weapons, including machetes and knives, were also found throughout the property.

A woman living at the address and two alleged associates were initially arrested. The investigation then led to the detention of three further men, bringing the total number of arrests to six.