



Following the success of its recent San Miguel concert, the Costa Blanca International Concert Band is preparing for a festive evening of Christmas music in Los Montesinos later this month.

The band will perform alongside the popular De Costa Singers on Saturday, 28 November at Salt Church, Polígono Industrial, Calle Daya Nueva 12, 03187 Los Montesinos.

The concert will raise funds for charitable projects, including A Helping Hand, and promises a lively seasonal programme from the international ensemble. The band brings together musicians from Spain, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and the UK.

Tickets cost €10 and are available from Card Shop in Punta Prima and Benimar, and Bargain Books in San Miguel. To reserve tickets, contact Graham on 711 056 343 or Pat on 646 031 584. Bookings can also be made through the band’s Facebook page, by email at decostasingers@gmail.com or via WhatsApp on 633 801 202.

The Costa Blanca International Concert Band is also keen to welcome new musicians. Rehearsals take place every Friday, from 4.30pm until 7.30pm, downstairs at San Miguel Library. Anyone interested in joining can contact Graham on 711 056 343 or email robinsongraham256@googlemail.com.