



The restored palace has stood empty for more than a year. A council inventory shows where its original furnishings are being kept and how it will all be returned.

Orihuela City Council has put a €17,854 contract out to tender to return the original furnishings to the Palacio de Rubalcava. The move is a step towards opening the building as a city museum, more than a year after its restoration was completed. The council has yet to announce an opening date.

The furniture, paintings, mirrors, curtains and light fittings were moved into storage to protect them during the restoration. The tender includes an inventory that identifies where each item is held, following questions about the whereabouts and condition of the collection.

Where the furnishings are stored

Many of the items are at the Salesas monastery, where storage has cost the council more than €250,000 since 2008, when the palace was vacated because of its poor condition. The monastery holds 150 boxes as well as seven mirrors, 30 paintings, sofas, armchairs and chests of drawers.

A further 48 pieces of furniture are stored at the Teatro Circo, where movers will have to use the stairs because the lift is out of service. Two pianos are at the conservatory in La Lonja. Other items are held at the La Aparecida social centre, the Miguel Hernández visitor centre and in the district archaeological museum’s collection.

The contractor will have two weeks to move and install the furnishings once the palace’s alarm system is fully in place. The work requires specialist fitters, including a team to install the restored ceiling lights using two sets of scaffolding.

What visitors will see

The council plans to trace Orihuela’s history and archaeology in a ground-floor exhibition and audiovisual room. The museum will also permanently display an art collection now held at the Museum of Sacred Art and other sites.

On the first floor, visitors will be able to tour the restored reception rooms, including the Gothic Revival chapel and the ornate Pink Salon. The former family bedrooms upstairs will host temporary exhibitions by local artists. The council also plans to showcase the remains of 11th-century Arab baths uncovered during the restoration and preserved in the garden.

The palace has already hosted selected events in its gardens while the building remains closed to the public. Cambiemos has called for it to open, while the PSOE says it will seek a committee hearing to examine the delay, how the events were authorised and how the restoration bills are being handled.

The restoration began in March 2023 and cost more than €4.5 million, around €700,000 above the original budget, after the contractor had to change how it reinforced the foundations. The work led heritage association Hispania Nostra to remove the palace from its Red List of at-risk sites.

When it opens as the Museum of the City of Orihuela, Rubalcava Palace will bring the number of museums to nine in Orihuela City.