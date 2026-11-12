



More than 20,000 people marched in Alicante and around 4,000 in Elche, according to official estimates. Unions put turnout at roughly twice those figures.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Alicante and Elche on Wednesday 11 November to demand affordable housing and wages that keep pace with the cost of living. The demonstrations drew large crowds despite rain and uneven participation in the general strike that preceded them.

Alicante march brings Avenida Alfonso el Sabio to a standstill

Protesters marched for more than an hour from Plaza de los Luceros to the end of the Rambla, filling both lanes of Avenida Alfonso el Sabio. Trade unions and tenants’ groups led the march, which drew more than 20,000 people according to the Government Sub-delegation. Unions estimated turnout at 40,000.

CCOO’s Eva Calleja said participation in the strike had reached 60% in the Alicante area and that the stoppage had slowed production. Union leaders also criticised the minimum service levels imposed during the strike and police action earlier in the day that resulted in two arrests. The Alicante Tenants’ Union said it was considering legal action.

Tenants’ groups called for lower rents, rent caps and open-ended tenancy agreements. They also called for the expropriation of properties held by banks and investment funds.

Elche protesters link rising rents to low wages

In Elche, workers, families, young people and pensioners marched from Plaza de las Chimeneas to Plaça de Baix, outside City Hall. The council and the Government Sub-delegation estimated turnout at 4,000, while unions put the figure at 8,000. At the end of the march, demonstrators jingled their keys in a symbolic call for the right to housing.

UGT’s Ismael Senent said low wages were leaving some households spending 60% of their income on housing. CCOO’s Carmen Palomar said rising rents were making it particularly difficult for young people to move out and live independently.

Gloria Marín, of the Platform for People Affected by Mortgages, raised concerns about tenants facing harassment or losing their homes when rental agreements expire. Unions and housing groups in both cities said they would continue campaigning after the strike.

Torrevieja and Orihuela join housing protests

The general strike also drew protesters to town halls in Torrevieja and Orihuela, where noon rallies called for affordable housing and better wages.

In Torrevieja, more than 500 people gathered in Plaza de la Constitución, according to Torrevieja Diario. Teachers and students made up much of the crowd. Beatriz Borderieux, of the STEPV education union, said affordable rentals were increasingly hard to find across the Vega Baja, including for supply teachers posted to the area.

In Orihuela, dozens gathered in Plaza del Carmen, outside the town hall. Housing campaigners called for an end to evictions and for tenancy agreements to renew automatically unless landlords had a justified reason to end them. Demonstrators shook their keys in protest against property speculation and the difficulty of finding a home.

Image courtesy Torrevieja Diario