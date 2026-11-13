



The Guardia Civil recovered around €7,000 worth of property, including farm tools, electrical panels and building materials.

Two men aged 44 and 66 have been remanded in custody after their arrest on suspicion of breaking into an outbuilding at a rural home in Crevillente.

Neighbours alerted the Guardia Civil after noticing a suspicious vehicle and two people loitering in the area. Officers found the vehicle and its two occupants near the property, where the owner had just surprised someone on his land.

Officers found that an outbuilding had been forced open and its contents disturbed, with some items scattered across the grounds. The owner reported several belongings missing, and officers found some of them in the suspects’ vehicle before arresting both men.

The Guardia Civil said both suspects had previous convictions for similar offences. They appeared before an investigating court in Elche, which ordered that they be held in custody pending further proceedings.