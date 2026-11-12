



The local Socialist Party said its headquarters had been targeted before and called on all political parties to condemn the incident.

The sign outside the PSOE headquarters in Orihuela was found covered with stickers bearing Falangist symbols and slogans on Wednesday, a day before the official start of the election campaign.

The stickers were placed over the plaque identifying the building as the Casa del Pueblo, the local Socialist Party’s headquarters. They carried messages including “You are entering Nationalist territory” and “Falangist territory.”

Orihuela’s PSOE branch described the incident as a deliberate political provocation intended to intimidate and normalise anti-democratic symbols. It said the timing was particularly serious given the importance of open debate and free political expression during an election campaign.

“They will not intimidate us,” the local party said. It added that the Casa del Pueblo had long served as a meeting place for residents and would continue to do so.

The branch called on all political parties and public representatives to condemn the vandalism. It said it would focus its campaign on policy proposals, respectful debate and public participation.