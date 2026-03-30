



A major cocaine trafficking network linked to the notorious “Risitas” clan has been smashed in a massive police operation—ending with 20 arrests across southern Spain.

The Guardia Civil swooped in with 22 raids across Algeciras, San Roque, Los Barrios, La Línea and Marbella, dismantling a sophisticated international drugs ring.

The gang’s alleged kingpin—who previously escaped during a 2023 mega-bust that netted over a tonne of cocaine—has now been captured. However, his second-in-command remains on the run.

Secret compartments and stealth tactics

Investigators revealed the gang used highly advanced smuggling methods, hiding cocaine in specially built secret compartments beneath lorry trailers.

In a chilling twist, the same hidden spaces were also used to smuggle in operatives tasked with breaking open shipping containers inside the Port of Algeciras.

The tactic—known as the “rip-off” or “gancho perdido” method—allowed the gang to extract drugs with minimal detection, avoiding routine port checks.

€Millions haul linked to gang

The operation also tied the group to a huge 445kg cocaine seizure in October 2025 at an industrial unit in Los Guijos, Algeciras.

Two gang members were caught red-handed as they removed the drugs from a concealed trailer compartment—believing they were operating undetected.

Inside help at the port

Police say the network relied on insiders, including truck drivers and port workers, who fed them crucial information and helped coordinate movements inside the container terminal.

This inside access allowed the gang to operate with alarming precision while reducing the risk of being caught.

Front company cover

After earlier crackdowns, the group reportedly set up a legitimate road haulage company to act as a cover—helping them move freely and avoid suspicion.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers hunt for the remaining fugitive and potential accomplices.

The operation was led by the Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police in Algeciras under court orders and in coordination with anti-drugs prosecutors.