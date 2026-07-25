King Charles and Queen Camilla Set for Historic State Visit to Spain in 2027





King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to make a historic State Visit to Spain in the second half of 2027, marking the first official trip to the country by a reigning British monarch in nearly four decades.

While official dates have yet to be formally announced, diplomatic sources indicate that discussions between Buckingham Palace and the Spanish Royal Household (Casa de Su Majestad el Rey) are progressing rapidly. The visit is intended to solidify bilateral relations and elevate the partnership between the United Kingdom and Spain to a formal strategic level.

The landmark announcement comes in the direct wake of the EU–UK Gibraltar agreement finalized earlier this month. The agreement successfully resolved long-standing post-Brexit border friction, removing routine checkpoints between Spain and Gibraltar and clearing the way for warmer diplomatic ties.

Spanish monarchs King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia—who have long maintained close personal and diplomatic ties with the British Royal Family—will act as official hosts.

The upcoming visit will be the first State Visit by a British monarch since October 1988, when the late Queen Elizabeth II made her sole official tour of Spain during her 70-year reign. On that historic trip, Queen Elizabeth spent her final two days in Mallorca, arriving in Palma aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia alongside host King Juan Carlos I.

Although this will be King Charles’s first official State Visit to Spain as monarch, the King has a long-standing personal relationship with the country. As Prince of Wales, he made numerous trips to Mallorca with Princess Diana and their young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. He also made frequent private visits to the Tramuntana mountain village of Deià to paint.