



PIOC — the Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa — represents people seeking a more prosperous, autonomous and effectively managed future for the coast.

For too long, important decisions affecting Orihuela Costa have been made in Orihuela city without sufficient consideration of the coast’s distinct needs, population and priorities.

PIOC believes that creating an independent municipality would provide more responsive local government, improve public services and allow the coast’s resources to be managed for the benefit of its community.

The party is preparing a formal independence dossier supported by technical reports assessing the viability of a separate municipality. Demonstrating public support through petition signatures is an important first step in that process.

By signing, you are supporting better services, greater local accountability and Orihuela Costa’s right to determine its own future.

Residents and non-residents are encouraged to take part.

Sign the petition and help make an independent Orihuela Costa a reality. Follow the link: https://c.org/9kqBkmRWXY or search Google by typing in: PIOC Petition Independence for the coast